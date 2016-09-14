Wholesale price inflation rose to a two-year high in August to 3.74 per cent driven mainly by a gradual increase in manufacturing sector prices, according to official data.

While inflation as measured by the Wholesale Price Index accelerated from the 3.55 per cent seen in July, consumer price inflation for the period slowed by a percentage point to come in at 5.05 per cent in August, the data released on Wednesday showed.

Looking ahead, the expert view is while increasing consumer demand and more purchasing power in consumers’ hands will push manufacturing inflation higher, good monsoon and increased sowing will dampen food prices.

Food inflation



“Although food inflation declined to 8.23 per cent in August from 11.82 per cent in July it was offset by a simultaneous increase in manufacturing inflation to 2.42 per cent in August from 1.82 per cent in July,”said Sunil Kumar Sinha, Principal Economist, India Ratings & Research.

“With consumption demand showing signs of improvement and commodity price cycle bottoming out, it appears that manufacturers are now raising the prices albeit gently to test the water,” Mr.Sinha said.

Inflation in primary articles category slowed to 7.5 per cent in August from the 9.4 per cent seen in the previous month. Within this, while food inflation slowed to 8.23 per cent, that of the non-food category came in at 8.44 per cent in August from 9.5 per cent in July.

Inflation in the fuel and power segment of the WPI came in at 1.6 per cent in August compared to a contraction of one per cent seen in July.

Good monsoon



“The good monsoon has been a boon and with improved sowing for major crops, prices are expected to remain range bound this fiscal,” said Harshavardhan Neotia, President, FICCI.

However, the downward pressure from easing food prices may be offset by an upward movement in the manufacturing sector.

“Since the manufactured products has 65 per cent weight in the WPI as compared to food articles, an accentuation of the price increase trend witnessed in case of manufactured products since the beginning of this fiscal will push the WPI inflation further despite the softening impact of food inflation,” Mr.Sinha said.