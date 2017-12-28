Business

Will defendvigorously at U.S. trial: TCS

more-in

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday said it would “vigorously” defend its position at the trial in the U.S., where it faces allegations of discrimination in practices related to termination of employees.

The lawsuit was filed in 2015 by an American worker who alleged that TCS favoured workers of South Asian origin in the U.S.

The District Court in California has denied class certification on the litigation against the information technology major alleging a pattern and practice of discrimination in hiring against people of non-South Asian origin.

Post a Comment
More In Business
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 29, 2017 8:37:33 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/business/will-defendvigorously-at-us-trial-tcs/article22320388.ece

© The Hindu