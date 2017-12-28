Will defendvigorously at U.S. trial: TCS

more-in

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday said it would “vigorously” defend its position at the trial in the U.S., where it faces allegations of discrimination in practices related to termination of employees.

The lawsuit was filed in 2015 by an American worker who alleged that TCS favoured workers of South Asian origin in the U.S.

The District Court in California has denied class certification on the litigation against the information technology major alleging a pattern and practice of discrimination in hiring against people of non-South Asian origin.