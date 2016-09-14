Tom Von Bonsdroff , MD, Volvo Auto India during the launch of Volvo X:90 T8 in New Delhi. Photo: Kamal Narang

Swedish carmaker Volvo has launched XC90 T8 Excellence, the first plug in hybrid sports utility vehicle in India, priced at Rs 1.25 crore (ex-showroom Delhi).

The model is based on the company’s XC90 model.

“The XC90 T8 Excellence sets industry benchmarks for environment friendly efficiency and emissions...We see a lot of interest from our more affluent customers who prefer to experience responsible luxury,” Volvo Auto India MD Tom von Bonsdorff has said.

It is not only segment first but the country’s first plug in hybrid SUV, he said, adding the vehicle comes with radar equipped safety features.

“Not only is this the cleanest SUV, it is also the safest with radar-based safety features. Besides, it is the most luxurious Volvo which we have ever built,” Bonsdorff said.

The radar features include collision warning with full auto braking, adaptive cruise control with stop go function and pedestrian, cyclist and large animal detection, he added.

The SUV also comes equipped with safety cage, side impact protection and whiplash protection.

The 7-seater vehicle has a total power of 407 HP- 320 HP petrol engine and 87 HP electric powertrain. The SUV can achieve 0-100 kmph in 5.6 seconds.

On one full charge, the SUV can cover a distance of up to 40 km. The SUV could be fully charged in 2.5 hours. Bonsdorff said the company has already received orders for 50 units of the XC90 T8 Excellence.

Seeking to address range anxiety among customers, the company said it will provide two charging stations to each customer for charging the vehicle.

Volvo has so far sold 72,430 units of XC90 all over the globe. In India, over 600 units of the vehicle have been sold within an year of start of deliveries.