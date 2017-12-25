‘U.S. tax reform may strengthen the dollar’

more-in

The first half of 2018 could see factors like strengthening of dollar and growth pick-up in the U.S. impacting foreign flows into the India market. But earnings during the current financial year could be higher than the previous fiscal, says Abhiram Eleswarapu, head, India Equity Research, BNP Paribas, in an interview. Also, Sensex is likely to touch 37,500 by the end of 2018, which is more than 10% from the current levels. Edited excerpts:

How does the Indian market look in terms of valuations?

India has always traded in a premium to regional peers, especially on a price-to-book basis and that is because Indian RoE (return on equity) is higher than the peer group. But the premium of the price-to-book as compared to peer group has actually been coming off in the last several months and today, it is not very far from the historical premium. From that standpoint, it is very difficult to make an argument that valuations are uniquely expensive in India. We have raised our Sensex target and we now see 37,500 as the target by next December, which would imply around 10-11% upside from [the] current levels. We just give one target and it is roughly about three times next year’s book and that is close to where the Indian market is historically averaged.

What is your outlook on foreign fund inflows into the Indian market?

Between now and the first half of next year, there is a chance of the dollar strengthening because of the tax reform in the U.S. As growth picks up in the U.S. and as reforms start to happen, you could probably see the dollar strengthening. These issues tend to impact the emerging market flows and coupled with the fact that the interest rates could rise in the U.S., it could lead to some sort of impact on the flows towards emerging markets. This, however, could be a temporary phenomenon since if they happen in a calibrated manner, they don’t tend to affect the flows dramatically. The U.S. is mostly cutting down on quantitative easing and also the European Central Bank will do that eventually and then there is also Japan and China. You will have these temporary hiccups but the picture, in general, is still positive.

Though foreign flows have been volatile this year, domestic funds have provided huge support.

From a longer term standpoint, yes. Indians are generally under-invested in financial assets and historically, they have preferred historical assets like gold and even bank deposits for that matter. So, from that perspective, over the long term, it’s only normal that the economy becomes a lot more formal. Indian consumer, at least the Indian middle class, has become affluent and investing or saving for pensions or saving for future goals will bring funds into mutual funds.

We have seen reforms like RERA, GST and bankruptcy laws in the recent past. How are investors seeing these reforms?

The fact of the matter is that the various governments, at various points, have tried to push through reforms but what’s probably different now is the mandate of the current government and that the Centre, at least, has significant majority, which makes it a lot easier to push reforms and also their influence across various States is also growing. So, the investors see this as a period where reforms can be done and the government is actually trying to do that. Meanwhile, the big pending reform is land and labour laws. That could probably be for the next government because we are probably too close to make any changes now. The fact is that reforms are happening and the results are long lasting and I guess most investors have understood this.

Earnings growth has remained subdued for quite some time. Do you think earnings growth would be higher in 2017. If yes, what are the numbers that we are looking at?

Earnings in FY20418 would be higher than the previous year and we will probably end in the high single digits or so. It could be close to 10% but probably not 10%. The second half of FY18 could show a bit of pick up because we have had two bad comparisons as in the last two quarters and the last year as such has been really bad since we had demonetisation and then GST. I think the base effects will turn feeble and when you take the momentum from the second half to next year, even mathematically, we should see improvements in earnings growth.