Barely two days after Twitter’s India head Rishi Jaitly resigned, Twitter’s Managing Director for Southeast Asia, India, Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region Parminder Singh on Thursday announced that he has quit the company.

“An update. After leading Twitter in Asia’s most exciting markets (India/SEA/MENA) for 3 yrs, time to move on to new passions,” Mr. Singh tweeted.

Following this, the micro-blogging website has appointed Maya Hari as its new Managing Director for South East Asia and India, who will be reporting to Aliza Knox, Vice President, Asia Pacific.

Calling Twitter “a vital force for good” and that “the world needs it”, Singh revealed his intention to help a content-based start-up in Asia after he completes his term at Twitter.

“Next steps — explore disruptive models to add value to Digital Content in Asia & step up pace to use technology for good!,” said Mr. Singh in another tweet.

Mr. Singh’s move comes after Twitter’s India head Rishi Jaitly announced on Tuesday that he has quit the company.

In a bid to realign its future goals and cut costs, Twitter recently reduced nine per cent of its workforce (nearly 350 people) globally.

“We have a clear plan, and we are making the necessary changes to ensure Twitter is positioned for long-term growth,” CEO Jack Dorsey said in a statement earlier.

Last year, Twitter cut 300 jobs after Dorsey took over as CEO full-time.

Twitter had 3,860 employees as of June 30 this year and paid out $168 million in stock-based compensation in the second quarter.

Earlier this year, Twitter’s last potential buyer Salesforce decided not to make a bid to buy the micro-blogging website.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff told the Financial Times that he has “walked away” from making a bid to buy Twitter.

Earlier, other potential buyers Google, Apple and Walt Disney also reportedly decided not to bid for the website.