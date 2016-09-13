Japanese auto major Toyota on Tuesday launched the upgraded versions of mid-sized sedan Etios and hatchback Liva, priced between Rs 5.24 lakh and Rs 8.87 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai).

Toyota, which operates in India through a joint venture - Toyota Kirloskar Motor - with the Kirloskar group, has named the new sedan Platinum Etios. It is available in both petrol and diesel options.

The petrol option of the Etios is powered by a 1.5 litre engine and is priced between Rs 6.43 lakh and Rs 7.74 lakh, while the diesel option is powered by a 1.4 litre engine with a price tag ranging from Rs 7.56 lakh to Rs 8.87 lakh.

The new Liva, on the other hand, has a 1.2 litre petrol engine and is priced between Rs 5.24 lakh and Rs 6.28 lakh, while the diesel version of the hatchback with a 1.4 litre engine is priced between Rs 6.61 lakh and Rs 7.44 lakh, all prices (ex-showroom Mumbai).

“We have been getting continuous customer feedback and improving the Etios family. The new Platinum Etios and the new Liva altogether have 20 changes, including safety and comfort features, over the previous versions,” TKM Director and Senior Vice President N Raja said.

Safety features such as airbags and ABS will be available across all variants of the two models, he added.

He said the company has sold a total of over 3.3 lakh units from the Etios family since it was launched in December 2010.

“We are prepared to produce as many units of the two cars depending on customer demand,” he said, when asked about the company’s sales expectations of the new cars.

The company is targeting more customers in personal usage segment with the new design and upgrades. The advanced versions of the new Platinum Etios will be priced higher by Rs 10,000-22,000 as compared to the older versions.

TKM is keeping the existing design for the entry level variant of the Etios unchanged targeting the fleet segment.

It will, however, be costlier by around Rs 12,000.

Toyota had developed the Etios family as a car meant for the Indian market but didn’t meet the success that it had desired.