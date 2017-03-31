Tata Motors sets up JV with Jayem Auto

more-in

Tata Motors on Friday announced a joint venture with Jayem Automotives for the manufacture of special performance vehicles of Tata cars that incorporate customised design and technical features by the Coimbatore-based firm.

The 50:50 joint venture — JT Special Vehicles — will develop a range of special performance vehicles for its passenger car customers in a phased manner at a dedicated line, currently being planned in Coimbatore.

Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors, said in a statement the partnership was a step towards creating long-term relationships as a part of the “transformation journey of Tata Motors to bring exciting performance variants to its product range.”

J. Anand, MD, Jayem Automotives, told The Hindu that semi-finished vehicles from a select new range of Tata cars will undergo “aesthetic and performance enhancement” at Jayem’s facility.

“Our partnership with Tata started more than 12 years ago and we are working on this project for several years now.

“This is not like after sales improvements to the vehicle. Till now we did design, development and prototyping. Now, we are getting into production,” Mr. Anand added.