Samsung Electronics is urging consumers worldwide to stop using Galaxy Note 7 smartphones immediately and exchange them as soon as possible.

The call from the South Korean company, the world’s largest smartphone maker, comes after U.S. authorities urged users to switch the Galaxy Note 7 off and not to use or charge during a flight.

Several airlines around the world have asked travellers not switch on the smartphone or put it in checked baggage.

In a statement, Samsung asked users around the world to “immediately” return their existing Galaxy Note 7 and get a replacement.

“We are asking users to power down their Galaxy Note 7s and exchange them as soon as possible,” said Koh Dong-jin, Samsung mobile president. “We are expediting replacement devices so that they can be provided through the exchange program as conveniently as possible.”

Consumers can visit Samsung’s service centers to receive rental phones for temporary use. Samsung plans to provide Galaxy Note 7 devices with new batteries in South Korea starting September 19.

Earlier this month, Samsung announced an unprecedented recall of 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7s worldwide just two weeks after the phone was launched. That move came after Samsung’s investigation into reports of fires found that rechargeable lithium batteries manufactured by one of its suppliers were at fault.

The U.S. was among the first countries to take a step following the recall.

Late Friday, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission urged owners of the phone to turn them off and leave them off. It also said it was working with Samsung and hoped to have an official recall “as soon as possible.”

Samsung released the Galaxy Note 7 on August 19.