Sterling Holiday ties up with Digit to offer travel insurance

Sterling Holiday Resorts Ltd. has tied up with Fairfax Group-backed Go Digit General Insurance Ltd. to offer insurance cover to tourists from January 2018, according to a top executive.

“We will be offering free, door-to-door travel insurance to our guests from January 1 onwards,” said Ramesh Ramanathan, managing director, Sterling Holiday Resorts Ltd. “It will be free for a year.”

According to him, the insurance cover will be provided to members and non-members from departure to arrival. “About 5 lakh people visit our resorts every year. The insurance will be provided to all of them,” said Peshwa Acharya, chief marketing officer, Sterling Holiday Resorts. “We have not calculated the premium. It will be minimum. For the first year, it will be free and thereafter, we have to take a call. We are the first one in the Indian travel industry to offer travel insurance,” Mr. Acharya said.

New brand identity

Unveiling the new brand identity, Mr. Ramanathan said the firm had a land bank of 250 acres and it would be monetised if there was need. “We are open for monetisation. But, as of now, we are holding on to it.

“The land parcels are in 16 places, including four in Mumbai,” he said.