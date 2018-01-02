Spices exports rise 24% in fiscal first half; chilli most in demand

more-in

India exported 5.57 lakh tonnes of spices and spice products worth ₹8,850.53 crore during April-September 2017 compared with 4.5 lakh tonnes worth ₹8,700 crore during the same period a year earlier.

This is an increase of 24% in quantity and 2% in rupee terms, said a press release here. Earnings in dollar terms went up 6% from $1,299.96 million to $1,373.97 million.

The press release cited the Spices Board chairman A. Jayathilak as saying that chilli, cumin, turmeric, cardamom, garlic and mint products were in ‘great’ demand from among the Indian spices.

‘Rise despite headwinds’

He also attributed the increase in exports to the efforts by the Board to promote the spices.

“What is satisfying is that India’s exports of spices and spice products have been consistently moving up in the face of volatility in international markets and stringent food safety regulations imposed by countries across the globe,” he said.

Chilli retained its position as the spice most in demandwith exports of 2.35 lakh tonnes worth ₹2,125.90 crore in value as against 1.65 lakh tonnes in the previous fiscal. It is an increase of 42% in terms of quantity.

Chilli was followed by cumin with a total volume of 79,460 tonnes worth ₹1,324.58 crore. The next in line was turmeric with an export volume of 59,000 tonnes worth ₹547.63 crore.