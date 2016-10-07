Spencer’s Retail Ltd (SRL), the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group’s flagship retail venture will increase its focus in the non food-business, Shashwat Goenka, Sector Head, SRL said.

Talking to The Hindu prior to the launch of a hyper store in Chennai on October 7, Mr. Goenka said: “Spencer’s will always remain a food-first store , but now our focus would be on non–food retail as well.”

In the retail business, this segment has better margins that drove SRL’s strategy to improve its non-food business. He said the company would reach operating break-even this year.Spencer’s, a heritage brand that had its origins in erstwhile Madras, is said fabled to have had stores from Peshawar to Tuticorin. It was acquired by the ersthwile R.P. Goenka Group in 1989. In its current avatar, it opened its first store in Chennai in 1996.

It now has 121 stores including 38 large ones in 35 cities in North, East and South, mainly. Its lone presence in the West is through a store in Baroda. It exited its operations in this region. “We did not want to spread ourselves too thin,” was all that Mr. Goenka would offer by way of elaboration on this decision.

SRL, which is a subsidiary of group company CESC Ltd., it is yet to enter the profit-zone . “Our topline has grown by over 8.4 per cent during the first half of 2016-17 and we expect an operating break-even this fiscal,” he said.

It reported a Rs.1,865 crore turnover in 2015-16 and a net loss of Rs.142 crore in 2015-16post-tax loss. SRL operates in two formats – convenience stores, in sizes varying between 1,500 square feet and to 15,000 square feet for daily top-up shopping; and hyper formats. These are mega stores of over 15,000 square feet, stocking goods from food to fashion, home-care and electrical appliances.

Commenting on festive season sales, he said that an amalgam of the effect of the OROP and the Seventh Pay Commission has brought optimism and October should see good sales. SRL’s average revenue increased from Rs 1350 per square feet to Rs 1452 in 2015-16. “During first quarter it has been around Rs.1,500 and we expect good festive season sales,” Mr. Goenka said.

On the new store, he said that at 40,000 square feet, this would the largest Spencer’s outlet in Chennai at AMPA Skywalk Mall,in Aminjikarai. It would stock 25,000 products in a price range of Rs five to Rs 1.5 lakhs.