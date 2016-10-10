Sonalika International Tractors Ltd has announced the introduction of new range of tractors specifically designed for potato farming.

Currently, these tractors will be available in major potato growing belt of Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

This range of tractors has been customized keeping in mind the problems faced by the potato farmers using regular farm tractors for planting, interculture and digging operations.

To minimise the wastage caused by crushing of the potatoes due to the non-adjustable rear wheel alignment of the tractor, track width of these models are being adjusted in accordance to the potato farming implements.

The series also provide short turning radius so as to provide ease of maneuverability between the tracks of potato farming which makes it most apt for such farming needs, the company said.

"Our new range will prove to be a great asset to farmers across the regions. This range will cater to the evolving needs related to potato farming.

The tractors are designed in keeping with today’s demand of rugged and unbreakable performance of the machine which can work for longer duration," said Ram Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Intrrnational Tractors Ltd.