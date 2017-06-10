SoftBank gets a robotic leg-up from Alphabet

more-in

SoftBank is getting a robotic leg-up from Alphabet. On Thursday the Japanese group said it would buy U.S. robot-maker Boston Dynamics for an undisclosed amount from Google’s parent company. That’s not surprising, given SoftBank’s boss Masayoshi Son’s focus on smart robotics as one of three key future trends, alongside artificial intelligence and the internet of things. He may have got a decent deal, too, given Alphabet’s difficulties with Boston.

The seller, then known as Google, bought Boston Dynamics in 2013, as part of an unfocused acquisition spree in robotics.

The unit, originally a spin-off from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, pioneered robots that could run like animals. No price was disclosed then either, although one analyst last year estimated the takeover probably cost about $60 million.

Terrifying appearance

By early 2016, however, Bloomberg reported that Alphabet was looking to offload the business, concerned both about the length of investment required, and about potential public reactions to the terrifying appearance of Boston Dynamics herd of quadrupeds and bipeds.

Given how long this asset has been on the block, it would not be surprising if SoftBank secured a good price.

The exact sum may never be clear, but if the business ends up in SoftBank’s Vision Fund, that would suggest SoftBank has paid more than $100 million. That is the threshold above which the $100 billion technology investment fund gets first refusal on any deal.

The fund, however, is not obliged to buy.

SoftBank’s cutesy android, Pepper, is an unlikely stable mate for Boston’s creations the latest of which was described by the Guardian as like Terminator riding on a hoverboard, and by the company’s own founder, Marc Raibert, as nightmare-inducing. But both attest to Mr. Son’s conviction about robots, which he predicts will outnumber humans within three decades.

It is striking too, that in this niche at least, Mr. Son is ready to take a braver view than his counterparts in California.

