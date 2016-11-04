Forex dealers said further weakness in dollar against other currencies overseas also supported the rupee but a lower opening in the domestic equity market, capped the gains.

The rupee recovered by 3 paise to 66.72 against the dollar in early trade on Friday on mild selling of the US currency by exporters.

Forex dealers said further weakness in dollar against other currencies overseas also supported the rupee but a lower opening in the domestic equity market, capped the gains.

The rupee had lost 4 paise to close at 66.75 in Thursday’s trade due to fresh demand for the US currency from corporates and banks amid capital outflows from stock markets.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 42.53 points or 0.15 per cent to 27,387.75 in early trade on Friday.