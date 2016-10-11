: RoofandFloor has announced multiple appointments to its leadership team as the company looks to disrupt the online real estate market.

The digital marketplace for new homes named T. Shrikanth, an industry veteran with stints at indiaproperty.com and sulekha.com, as Head of Sales, the company said in a press release on Tuesday. Mr. Shrikanth, who had also founded officejuvo.com — a start-up in the commercial rental space — joins Bikash Chowdhury, who is the Chief Marketing Officer. A recent hire, Mr. Chowdhury comes from InMobi, where he led the global digital marketing and research function.

The company also said that Gowri Shankar Nagarajan, who has been the Chief Operating Officer since July 2015, has been elevated to the role of Chief Executive Officer. Prior to joining RoofandFloor, Mr. Nagarajan was part of the management team at InMobi and the core leadership team in the High-Tech and Telecom practice at McKinsey.

People Operations at RoofandFloor is led by Sudha Prabhu, who joins the company from InMobi, where she was Director of People Operations.

Nishant Kashyap, who has joined to head Operations, will oversee delivery for the company’s business partners.

An Indian Institute of Management alumnus, Mr. Kashyap previously held management positions at American Express and the consulting firm, Strategic Decision Group.

RoofandFloor has also strengthened its engineering and technology functions with the appointment of former Cisco employee Niren Pai, as Head of Engineering and Iman Kalyan Pande, as Head of Products.

“I am delighted to have a strong leadership team that will help define the next phase of growth,” Mr. Nagarajan said in the press release. “We are already seeing the impact that the team is having.”

The changes come against the backdrop of the introduction of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority Bill, and growing activism by consumer groups.