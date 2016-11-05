The spike in pollution, particularly in the national capital and nearby areas, is driving the demand for air purifiers in the country. Major manufacturers are expecting up to four times hike in the sales in the coming days as air quality continues to be “severe” with the onset of winters and aftermath of fire-crackers burnt during Diwali clubbed with effects of crop burning in Punjab.

“Sales have started picking up from last week with persistent smog over Delhi since Diwali. Sales of air purifiers will surely be seeing a remarkable spike in the next two months. Additionally, the increasing attention on rising air pollution in urban centres has indirectly led to an increase in sales in India on an year-on-year basis,” said Syed Moonis Ali Alvi, General Manager (Water Purifierand Air Purifier) at Panasonic India.

Mr Alvi added that the company is expecting a 400 per cent jump in the sales of air-purifiers, with 60 per cent of the demand coming frombusinesses and institutions; and 40 per cent from households.

The total market for air purifiers in India in FY15-16 was pegged at 40,000 units. It is forecast to grow atleast three times to1,00,000 units by end of the current financial year. In value terms, the segment is expected to touch Rs 1,500 crore by 2021.

Mahesh Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, Kent said in the short-term, air purifier is the only solution to the breathing-in the polluted air. “In the two days after Diwali, we sold about 100 units of air purifier. This is what we generally sell in a month. So the sales have shot-up,” he said. Mr Gupta said the demand is mainly coming from Delhi-NCR and Punjab.

Online marketplaces have also seen a three time spike in demand for both air purifiers and air masks as compared to last year.

Data from Snapdeal shows that there was heavy demand for air purifiers even before onset of Diwali, with Delhi residents being the top buyers of the product. "Between pre-Diwali and post-Diwali, we have already seen a 7x increase in the number of air purifiers and masks sold on Snapdeal.

With the launch of our specially curated store, we are expecting a 10X surge in orders placed for air purifiers,” a Snapdeal spokesperson said, adding that over the last month, “masks” has emerged as the largest searched query within the automotive category on the marketplace.

On Snapdeal, the top selling brands in this category have been Philips, Eureka Forbes and Kent. A couple of Indian brands such as Octus and Lifelong are also attracting demand.

Air Purifiers is an emerging category in India market. With growing awareness and rise in pollution the demand has seen an upswing, Krishan Sachdev, Managing Director, Carrier Midea India said.

He added, 'Majority of business growth has been in metros. Delhi NCR has seen a spurt with detiorating weather.' However, Mr Sachdev

“We are witnessing a sharp rise in sale of PM 2.5 Micron masks which protect against one of the worst pollutants in air at present. Within the last month itself, we have registered a 240% hike in sales of this product. Sales of premium and stylized PM 0.3 micron masks have also seen an uptake in October and November,” the Snapdeal spokesperson said.