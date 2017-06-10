Regional banks may continue to lag without a Washington lift

more-in

A rough few months for most U.S. bank stocks has been particularly unkind to regional banks, and that’s not likely to change soon as hopes dim for higher long-term interest rates and timely policy relief from Washington.

While some investors see bargains in lower valuations of regional banks’ shares, few can point with any confidence to near-term catalysts for a turnaround in their fortunes.

After outperforming larger banks in the wake of the Nov. 8 U.S. Presidential election, the S&P 600 index of small cap banks is down 8.1% so far this year, data through Thursday showed, while the S&P 500 index of the biggest U.S. banks is unchanged. The full S&P 500, meanwhile, is up 8.7%.

Dwindling hopes

Last year, investors bet heavily that smaller, entirely U.S.-focused banks would benefit most from Donald Trump’s promises of tax cuts, deregulation and economic stimulus.

But those hopes dwindled dramatically as it became clear that President Trump would have difficulty gaining enough support to deliver on any of his pro-growth proposals.

“I would expect (smaller banks) to continue to underperform as long as we don’t get some of these policy decisions to move through,” said Stephen Scouten, banking analyst for Sandler ONeill.

Fading hopes for an economic boost from Mr. Trump’s agenda has compressed the gap between short- and long-term interest rates, putting pressure on bank loan profit margins. This is a bigger issue for regionals which have a greater dependence on lending for their profits than bigger, more diversified banks. Also, commercial and industrial loan growth has slowed this year after climbing steadily since late 2010.

The Federal Reserve’s latest Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey, showed domestic banks reporting weaker commercial and industrial loan demand from firms of all sizes in the first quarter.

Waiting for clarity

Part of the problem is that companies are waiting for clarity on economic growth prospects and tax rates before making borrowing decisions, according to investors and analysts.

“Eventually, for the smaller banks to outperform, concerns about the overall economy need to dissipate. Better economic growth usually leads to better lending growth and in that environment the yield curve steepens as well,” said Brian Kleinhanzl, analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.

While tax cuts are viewed as one of the biggest boosts for regional banks, investors are skeptical it will come any time soon.