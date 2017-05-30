Recycling units seek concessional rate under GST

more-in

Recycled fibre and yarn manufacturers have sought concessional Goods and Services Tax (GST) compared with virgin polyester staple fibre or a refund mechanism.

According to a press release from the All India Recycled Fibre and Yarn Manufacturers’ Association, about 35 units, mostly small and medium-scale in the country, recycle scrap PET bottles and make recycled polyester staple fibre. The recycled fibre and yarn currently enjoy 2% concessional Excise Duty compared with 12.5 % on virgin polyester staple fibre. This creates a level playing field in the market. However, there are reports that recycled polyester staple fibre and virgin fibre will be on the same rate under GST.

In such a scenario, the recylcing units will not be competitive and will become unviable. Hence, the Centre should look at concessional duty under GST for PET recycling units or have a system where the units can get a refund, the association said.

The country consumes eight lakh tonnes of PET resin a year and this is used to make packaging containers for water, juices, medicine, etc. However, these bottles are non bio-degradable and recycling is an environment-friendly industry, it added.