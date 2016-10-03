Private sector lender RBL Bank has acquired 9.99 per cent stake in Utkarsh Micro Finance for an undisclosed amount. The micro-lender had received a licence to start a small finance bank from the Reserve Bank of India. “RBL Bank has got the necessary regulatory approvals,” the bank said in a statement. It said this partnership would augment RBL Bank’s outreach to un-banked and under-banked segments. Headquartered in Varanasi, Utkarsh operates in 10 states and has a Rs. 1717 crore loan portfolio of more than Rs.1,717 crore.
BusinessMUMBAI, October 3, 2016
Updated: October 3, 2016 23:22 IST
RBL Bank buys 9.99% in Utkarsh Micro Finance
More In: Business
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Get News Delivered To Your Email
Please enter a valid email address.
Kindly confirm the Newsletter subscription by clicking the link that your have received by email
NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered to your inbox!
Please enter a valid email address.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.
Sixty one per cent of non-income generating microfinance loans given in FY16 went towards financing consumption »
Industry
Economy
Markets
Most Popular
- Rafale deal: Reliance Group joins hands with Dassault Aviation for offset contract
- Many online retailers move out of large e-commerce platforms, set up their own
- Domino’s Pizza to go veg this Navaratri
- Amazon’s Great Indian Festival goes live at midnight
- Swedish major Saab bets big on India with Gripen fighter jets