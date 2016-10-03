Private sector lender RBL Bank has acquired 9.99 per cent stake in Utkarsh Micro Finance for an undisclosed amount. The micro-lender had received a licence to start a small finance bank from the Reserve Bank of India. “RBL Bank has got the necessary regulatory approvals,” the bank said in a statement. It said this partnership would augment RBL Bank’s outreach to un-banked and under-banked segments. Headquartered in Varanasi, Utkarsh operates in 10 states and has a Rs. 1717 crore loan portfolio of more than Rs.1,717 crore.

