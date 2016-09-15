The Reserve Bank will shortly issue Rs 20 denomination banknotes bearing signature of Governor Urjit R Patel.

RBI said the Mahatma Gandhi Series-2005 will have the inset letter ‘R’ on both number panels and the year of printing ‘2016’ printed on reverse of the banknote.

The design and security features are similar to the Rs 20 banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi Series—2005 issued earlier, except that on obverse, the numerals on both number panels will be in ascending size from left to right while the first three alpha-numeric characters (prefix) will remain constant in size.

“The numeral 20, RBI seal, Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait, RBI legend, guarantee and promise clause, the governor’s signature and Ashoka Pillar emblem which were hitherto printed in intaglio (raised printing) are now being printed in offset (without any raised printing),” the central bank said.

Further, the rectangular identification mark on the left side of the banknote has been removed.

“While there is no change in the colour at the reverse, the colour at the obverse is lighter (due to removal of intaglio printing),” it added.

All the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 20 issued by RBI in the past will continue to be legal tender.