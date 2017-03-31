Business

RBI need not remonetise fully: report

more-in

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) need not print the entire amount of high-value currency notes extinguished by the Centre’s demonetisation move last year as firstly there was excess cash floating in the system prior to November 8 and secondly because a sizeable population has pared their usage of cash following the push for digital payments, the State Bank of India’s Group Chief Economic Adviser Soumya Kanti Ghosh wrote in a report.

“RBI should only print ₹1.15 trillion [lakh crore] more from March 24 levels,” Mr. Ghosh wrote. “And, going by the average pace of printing, the process could be completed by the first fortnight of April.” Hence, about ₹1.17 lakh crore worth of notes need not be printed, reducing the cost of printing by about ₹500 crore to ₹1,000 crore.

The report estimated the excess cash float at a minimum of ₹2.5 lakh crore before November 8.

Interestingly, according to the report, the debit card usage (₹490 billion) at PoS (point-of-sale) terminals in value terms had surpassed credit card usage (₹327 billion) for the first time in January this year . “The mobile banking transaction data also indicates total value through mobile banking increasing by 36% to 1,383 billion rupees in January 2017 compared to October, 2016,’’ it said. Significantly enough, banks had been able to set up 5.04 lakh PoS machines in just three months - from November 2016 to January 2017- at a pace of 5,476 PoS machines a day.

Post a Comment
More In Business
economy (general)
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 1, 2017 5:00:40 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/business/rbi-need-not-remonetise-fully-report/article17752916.ece

© The Hindu