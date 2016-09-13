City-based Preethi Kitchen Appliances has drawn up plans to double its turnover over the next five years. It is betting on three pillars – quality, innovation and service – to achieve it, said CEO Rupendra Yadav.

Currently, Preethi has presence in the five southern states and in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Odisha. As part of its plan, the company will enter more states; increase service channels and sell more products online. Preethi is also exploring the possibility of having a national tie-up with large format stores such as Reliance, Walmart and Metro.

“In the coming months, we will focus on wet grinders, designer gas stoves, rice cookers and induction stoves,” Mr. Yadav told The Hindu. The company also plans to introduce online registrations for warranty. “This will help avoid the hassle of maintaining the physical warranty cards,” he said.