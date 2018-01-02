PNB exits JV with Principal Group

Cashing out: Principal Group had a stake of 78.62% while the balance 21.38% was held by Punjab National Bank

Less than a week after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) announced restrictions on entities holding stakes in more than one mutual fund entity, Punjab National Bank (PNB) announced that it had signed a share purchase agreement to give Principal Financial Group full ownership of the Principal-PNB Asset Management Company and Principal Trustee Company Private Limited in India.

The Principal Group and PNB were joint venture partners in the mutual fund entity, which has assets under management of about ₹6,800 crore, according to data from Value Research.

As per the latest annual report of the fund house, Principal had a stake of 78.62% while the balance 21.38% was held by PNB.

“Punjab National Bank has been a valuable partner in helping us to grow and establish a presence in the market,” said Pedro Borda, president, Principal Southeast Asia and India. “Principal has been assuming increased ownership in the asset management company over time, and we are excited to continue to invest and grow in India,” he added.

This assumes significance as the development closely follows the capital market regulator’s decision that bars one entity from holding over 10% in more than one asset management company.

PNB, along with State Bank of India (SBI), Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and Bank of Baroda (BoB), is one of the sponsor entities of UTI Mutual Fund. Each of the four entities has a stake of 18.29% in UTI MF.

Others may follow

Incidentally, the other three sponsors of UTI MF — SBI, LIC and BoB — have their own respective asset management companies and will have to dilute their holdings in either their own fund houses or in UTI Mutual Fund in the coming months to comply with the new regulatory framework.

While UTI Mutual Fund has been working on its public issue for a while now, it has not been able to finalise it yet. A public issue will give its existing sponsors an exit option to help them comply with the SEBI norms.

The decision to introduce cross-holding restrictions on sponsors of mutual funds was taken by the board of the capital markets regulator on December 28.

Though SEBI’s statement had said “any existing non-conformity with the aforesaid requirements may be aligned within a reasonable time”, SEBI chairman Ajay Tyagi, had later said that such entities would be given one year to resolve the shareholding issues.