Piaggio India has received several thousand bookings for its entry-level sports crossover bike — Aprilia SR 150, including more than 1,000 bookings through e-commerce site Paytm. Piaggio began delivering the first set of the scooter-bikes in Chennai on Thursday. Piaggio Vehicles Managing Director Stefano Pelle said the company was planning to come out with different variants of Aprilia in the next few months. “We are adopting a twin-brand strategy — Vespa and Aprilia for the Indian market. While Vespa has universal appeal, Aprilia is being marketed as premium product.” It is aimed at very large percentage of boys in the age group of 18-30 years, living in urban areas and working in the IT field, he said. The waiting period for Aprilia will be brought down from 45 days to 30 days, he said. Piaggio has capacity for 1.50 lakh vehicles.
CHENNAI, September 15, 2016
Updated: September 15, 2016 23:22 IST
Piaggio rolls out Aprilia, to unveil more variants
