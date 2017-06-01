Petrol price hiked by ₹1.23, diesel by 89 paise

more-in

Petrol price was hiked by ₹1.23 a litre and diesel by 89 paise a litre in sync with rising international rates.

The increase in price, effective midnight tonight, comes on the back of a Rs 2.16 per litre cut in petrol and Rs 2.10 a litre reduction in diesel prices effected from May 16.

Petrol in Delhi will cost ₹66.91 a litre from Thursday as against ₹65.32 a litre currently. A litre of diesel will cost ₹55.94 compared to ₹54.90 at present.

Announcing the price hike, Indian Oil Corp (IOC) said the rates have been hiked excluding local state levies or VAT and actual increase will be higher depending on tax rate.