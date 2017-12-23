Optical fibre start-up Citadel to break-even in 15 months

more-in

Citadel Intelligent Systems, a start-up providing optical fibre solutions which was established 11 months ago, plans to ramp up hiring, increase capacity and expects to break-even in 12-15 months, said K.K. Shetty, CEO and managing director of the company.

“Currently we have around 50 people,” Mr. Shetty said in an interview. “By March, we will be touching around 100. The medium- to long-term plan in the next five years is to see this organisation growing to 400-500 people.”

The Bengaluru-based firm was established in January after Mr. Shetty quit from TE Connectivity (formerly Tyco Electronics) in December 2016, and bought over a Dutch company. It presently exports optical fibre cables to the U.K. market after assembling them at a facility here.

Optical fibre cable is made of extruded glass or plastic optic capable of carrying information in the form of light. A growing demand for Internet-driven applications like high definition television, video on demand, faster file sharing is aiding the OFC market in India, according to TechSci Research, a U.S.-based global market research firm.

Next generation technologies such as Long-Term Evolution and Fiber to the X, which require seamless connectivity for continuous operation are expected to drive the demand for OFC in the country until 2021. India’s National Optic Fiber Network, that aims to connect villages to a principal telecom network, and 5G are other drivers.

“Our exports started last week. One market is the U.K. and from January onward we will start exports to the U.S,” Mr. Shetty said. “We will we exporting products to the original equipment manufacturers there and these are used in high-end data centers, like the ones used by Amazon. We don’t sell directly to them but through our partners.

“The second area of exports is for the aerospace and defence sectors. We have submitted our samples to potential buyers and we should touch ₹1 crore in revenue by January.”

As per the revised defence offset policy, which is part of Defence Procurement and Procedure, for military purchases above ₹2,000 crore the foreign company has to ensure 30% domestic value addition. The policy also set up a Indian Designed Developed and Manufacture category to encourage domestic design of defence equipment.

“The biggest market we are focusing on is the aerospace and defence. We will focus on U.S. and Israel,” Mr. Shetty said. “The government is giving a lot of orders to American and Israeli companies with a mandate to do offset. That will keep us busy in the next 3-5 years as we are in talks with three to four companies.”

“These big companies will have to fulfill their obligation of sourcing it in India. Right now we are working with an Israeli firm for getting orders in tactical communications and another U.S. company for an $1 million order. We will be supplying from next month onward. Regarding the Israeli company, probably we will start supplying in the first next quarter of next year when we will get a confirmation. What we will do is 70% of the products we make we will supply in India and 30% is for their requirement.”

Mr. Shetty, who owns 40% stake in the company, and two of his partners (30% each) bought the seven-year-old electrical component sourcing firm orginally named as Citadel Hardsoft Solutions. They later renamed it to Citadel Intelligent Systems and decided to focus on the core area of manufacturing optical fiber solutions for the aerospace, defence, enterprise, infrastructure and telecommunications sectors.

The partners decided to set up a manufacturing base first and then concentrate on the sales, Mr. Shetty said. “I did a reverse strategy. We started with no capital as such and went for standby letter of credits. That is the mode we took. Based on that the bankers gave us loans. Then we started hiring people with lot of experience in fibre. Today we have a total of more than 250 years of experience in the company.”

A standby letter of credit serves a guarantee as the bank promises to pay a 'beneficiary' if something fails to happen. It ensures the financial safety between the supplier and their buyers.

Most of the Citadel Intelligent Systems' recruits are diploma holders from rural areas. “Typically we take freshers. We thought it is better to give the freshers the best of technology exposure so that they can learn faster,” Mr. Shetty said.

The company will enter the Indian market in March, he said. “”By March we should touch about 3.5 crore in revenue. Our initial focus is on exports as that brings in a lot of exposure in terms of quality and mindset. It also brings in a lot of financial stability.”

Citadel Intelligent has already invested $1.3 million in its Bengaluru facility. “Another $1 million will be invested over a period of next two years. After that we foresee we will be generating our own cash to reinvest. In another 12-15 months we should break-even.”

“We have about a 20,000 square feet facility. Roughly we can put about 10 lines. Each line can give us around $4 million business a year if you run three shifts. We can achieve Rs.300 crore turnover when we reach 10 lines. That will take around 4-5 years,” Mr. Shetty said.