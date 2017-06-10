NITI Aayog unveils SATH programme

more-in

NITI Aayog has unveiled a programme called SATH along with the state governments to kick start the process of transforming education and health sectors. SATH, which stands for ‘Sustainable Action for Transforming Human capital,’ will entail the government think tank to provide technical support to State governments in the two sectors. The programme aims to identify and build three future ‘role model’ states for health systems, an official statement said. The Aayog will work in close collaboration with their state machinery to design a robust roadmap of intervention, develop a program governance structure, set up monitoring and tracking mechanisms, hand-hold state institutions through the execution stage and provide support on a range of institutional measures to achieve the end objectives. The program will be implemented by the Aayog along with McKinsey & Company and IPE Global consortium, who were selected through a competitive bidding process.