Newcastle Technologies, a provider of hospital management solutions, has obtained an order from U.S.-based Quality Care Dialysis. According to the agreement, Newcastle is to provide technology solutions for the dialysis clinical operations for Quality Care’s clinics. “We have rolled out the dialysis care solution for 10 of Quality Care’s clinics in India,” said Swaminathan Raman, CEO and Director, Newcastle Technologies. “Given Quality Care’s goal of a 100-plus strong network of clinics, we hope to be their technology partner for the complete roll-out.” Newcastle has also implemented its hospital management solution to four other hospitals in the country. It aims to roll out its solutions to at least 20 more clinics, of which 10 would belong to Quality Care, in 2017.
BusinessCHENNAI, August 31, 2016
Updated: August 31, 2016 22:45 IST
Newcastle gets order for dialysis solution
