NDTV to cut workforce by up to 25%

Media house NDTV on Tuesday said it was considering reduction in its workforce by up to 25% as part of an internal restructuring exercise to focus on the core business.

“Given our reprioritisation, our workforce has to be altered too — over next month, we are considering reduction of workforce by up to 25%,” the firm said in a filing. “We thank these departing employees for their hard work and contribution,” it added. NDTV said it had initiated a turnaround plan to cut costs and improve profitability.