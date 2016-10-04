The move will enable progress in new technologies and boost efficiency of existing systems The move will facilitate MPL’s progress in new technologies and strengthen the efficiency of existing systems

Shares of Manali Petrochemicals Ltd., (MPL) rose 9.8 per cent on the BSE on Tuesday to Rs.41.45, following the company’s acquisition of Notedome Ltd. for Rs.120 crore.

The U.K.-based firm is a manufacturer of neuthane polyurethane cast elastomers. The acquisition was made through MPL’s U.K. subsidiary, Amchem Speciality Chemicals U.K. Ltd.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, MPL said that it had approved additional investment of $15 million in Amchem Speciality Chemicals Ltd., Singapore, the wholly-owned subsidiary of the company for a potential acquisition of an overseas system house.

The deal was partly funded through internal accruals and international banks. It came into force from October 3. “The move will facilitate MPL’s progress in new technologies and strengthen the efficiency of existing systems and applications,” said M. Ravi, MPL Managing Director.

“It will impel MPL’s expansion plans and play a significant role in augmenting the company capabilities..It is also expected to strengthen the speciality and value-added product portfolio, which over the years had witnessed steady growth.”