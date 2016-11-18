Sources inside Tata Sons said the agenda for the board meeting had nothing to do with Mr. Mistry.

Cyrus Mistry, the ousted chairman of Tata Sons averted a direct board-room confrontation with Tata Sons interim chairman Ratan Tata, by skipping the Tata Sons board meeting on Thursday.

Mr. Tata chaired the Tata Sons board meeting.

The meeting discussed the company’s half-yearly performance and the auditors report. However, no decision was taken on calling an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting for the removal of Mr. Mistry as director, sources in the know of the development said. Farida Khambata, global strategist at emerging markets-focused investment firm Cartica Capital and the first woman independent director of Tata Sons, did not attend the meeting, sources said. Jaguar Land Rover CEO Dr. Ralf Speth, appointed as additional director on October 25, also gave the board meeting a miss.

“The major discussion in today’s meeting was on the company’s performance and progress for the six months,” said Vijay Singh, non-executive director at Tata Sons. “The auditors’ meeting also took place where the auditors’ report was discussed.”

Mr. Tata, as well as independent directors Venu Srinivasan and Ajay Piramal, left Bombay House without speaking to the media.

Asked if an informal meeting preceded the Board meet, Mr. Singh said: “The board meeting itself was quite informal.”