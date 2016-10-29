Most Tata Group stocks posted gains on Friday — the last trading session before Diwali — after three days of hammering on account of the boardroom rift and the corporate governance concerns.

On the BSE, Tata Elxsi led the Tata pack with a gain of 4.20 per cent or Rs.52.15 to close at Rs.1,294. Shares of the engineering designing company had lost nearly seven per cent since Monday when the boardroom rift in the conglomerate first came out in public.

On Monday, the board of Tata Sons sacked chairman Cyrus Mistry and named Ratan Tata as the interim chairman for four months till a new person is appointed.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), the telecom arm of the conglomerate, gained 3.93 per cent to close at Rs.7.14. The stock had lost 8.40 per cent in the previous three trading sessions.

Tata Steel, which is among the largest listed entities of the group, gained 1.85 per cent or Rs.7.35 to close at Rs.404.45. Koushik Chatterjee, Group Executive Director (Finance and Corporate) told analysts on Wednesday that the deleveraging strategy of the company would continue even as the group searches for a new chairman.

“The assurance given by the management has succeeded in partially quelling the fears of investors who felt that the rift might put on hold the business decisions aimed at strengthening the balance sheet of the group,” said an analyst who was part of the meeting on conditions of anonymity.

Among other Tata Group stocks, Tata Communications and Tata Global Beverages both gained more than one per cent each while Tata Coffee was up by 2.02 per cent and Tata Motors gained 2.68 per cent.

The benchmark Sensex gained a marginal 25.61 points or 0.09 per cent to close at 27,941.51.