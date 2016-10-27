Tata Group stocks fell for the third consecutive session as the boardroom battle between Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry intensified.

On a day when the benchmark Sensex gained a marginal 0.29 per cent or 79.39 points to close at 27,915.90, shares of the Tata Group companies lost in the range of between one per cent and 5 per cent with the sole exception of Tata Consultancy Services.

On BSE, Tata Teleservies (Maharashtra) fell 9.72 per cent to close at Rs.6.87. Tata Global Beverages and Indian Hotels lost 5.12 per cent and 5.27 per cent respectively bringing their fall to over 10 per cent in the last three trading sessions.

Interestingly, market participants, while advising caution, say that the recent decline could also be looked upon as a buying opportunity with a long-term horizon. The fall could be nearing its end if there are no more “negative surprises,” they said.

“We believe that the recent fall in the stock price is a good buying opportunity in at least some of the group stocks like Tata Motors and Tata Global Beverages as these are professionally managed entities,” says Sanjiv Bhasin, Executive Vice President – Markets & Corporate Affairs, IIFL.

“However, we have kept Tata Chemicals under review and have advised investors to avoid Tata Steel as the ongoing issues might put the deleveraging and asset sale on the back seat,” Mr. Bhasin said.

Arun Kejriwal of KRIS says that typically euphoria or panic does not have an impact beyond 72 hours and so going forward, one could expect the shares to stabilise though a rebound may be some time away.

Among other Tata Group stocks, Tata Coffee lost 3.33 per cent while Tata Sponge Iron declined 3.98 per cent. Tata Sponge has lost 7.43 per cent since Monday when Cyrus Mistry was sacked as the chairman of Tata Sons.

While Mr. Mistry alleged that losses caused by what he called ‘legacy hotspots’ in the Tata group could result in a write-down of Rs.1.18 lakh crore over time, Tata companies were quick to respond saying that the financials present the true and fair picture of the firms.

Tata Steel, for instance, said that it is fully compliant with the listing regulations and that the “financial statements of the company are prepared on a going concern basis and present a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company.”