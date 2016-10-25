Shares of Tata Steel were trading at Rs.415.50, down Rs.10.70 or 2.51 per cent during the opening trades

Shares of Tata Group companies opened weak on Tuesday, a day after the board of Tata Sons announced the sudden removal of chairman Cyrus Mistry.

Shares of Tata Steel were trading at Rs.415.50, down Rs.10.70 or 2.51 per cent during the opening trades. Similarly, software major TCS lost Rs.17.90 or 0.74 per cent to trade at Rs.2,409.95.

In a dramatic development, the Tata Sons board on Monday sacked Mr. Mistry, less than four years into his term at the helm of the software-to-steel conglomerate. The board gave no reason for the abrupt removal of the 48-year-old Irish citizen and named his predecessor Ratan Tata, 78, as interim chairman.

Most market participants were expecting a negative reaction in the group stocks given the sudden and unexpected announcement.

Shares of Tata Power also lost 1.44 per cent or Rs,1.20 to trade at 82.40. Automobile major Tata Motors also lost marginally to trade at Rs.558.35.

Tata Coffee, Tata Chemicals, Tata Elxsi, Tata Global Beverages and Indian Hotels were alsp trading in the red when trading opened on Tuesday.

The fall in the Tata group stocks came even as the benchmark Sensex was trading marginally up at 28,191 in the morning session.