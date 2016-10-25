TOPICS

economy, business and finance

company information

Shares of Tata Steel were trading at Rs.415.50, down Rs.10.70 or 2.51 per cent during the opening trades

Shares of Tata Group companies opened weak on Tuesday, a day after the board of Tata Sons announced the sudden removal of chairman Cyrus Mistry.

Shares of Tata Steel were trading at Rs.415.50, down Rs.10.70 or 2.51 per cent during the opening trades. Similarly, software major TCS lost Rs.17.90 or 0.74 per cent to trade at Rs.2,409.95.

In a dramatic development, the Tata Sons board on Monday sacked Mr. Mistry, less than four years into his term at the helm of the software-to-steel conglomerate. The board gave no reason for the abrupt removal of the 48-year-old Irish citizen and named his predecessor Ratan Tata, 78, as interim chairman.

Most market participants were expecting a negative reaction in the group stocks given the sudden and unexpected announcement.

Shares of Tata Power also lost 1.44 per cent or Rs,1.20 to trade at 82.40. Automobile major Tata Motors also lost marginally to trade at Rs.558.35.

Tata Coffee, Tata Chemicals, Tata Elxsi, Tata Global Beverages and Indian Hotels were alsp trading in the red when trading opened on Tuesday.

The fall in the Tata group stocks came even as the benchmark Sensex was trading marginally up at 28,191 in the morning session.

RELATED NEWS

Tata Sons sacks Cyrus Mistry October 24, 2016

Mistry was Tata favourite, unanimous choice in 2011October 24, 2016

'A nice guy but not long-term prospect’October 25, 2016

Who is Cyrus Pallonji Mistry?October 24, 2016

‘Agreed on interim role to ensure stability’ October 24, 2016

More In: Markets | Business