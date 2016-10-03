Economists at CARE Ratings assigned a 30 per cent probability for a rate cut

The Indian benchmark indices registered strong gains on expectations that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will cut interest rates following its fourth bi-monthly policy review that ends on Tuesday.

The investor sentiment was also buoyant on account of strong monthly sales numbers by auto majors, and positive global cues.

The 30-share Sensex gained 377.33 points or 1.35 per cent to close at 28,243.29. The broader Nifty climbed 126.95 points or 1.47 per cent to 8738.10. Inflows in the equity segment helped the rupee to gain 0.2 per cent or 4 paise against the dollar, to Rs.66.58 per dollar.

Bond prices also gained on the hope of a rate cut with yields on the benchmark 10- year bond dropping 4 basis points to 6.78 per cent. “Markets made huge gains today on the back of a positive close in the U.S. markets on Friday and expectations of easing of cross-border tensions,” said Dipen Shah, Senior Vice President & Head PCG Research, Kotak Securities.

“The markets will look ahead to the RBI policy meeting decision on Tuesday, where we are expecting a 25 basis point cut.”

Retail inflation, which dropped to 5 per cent in August, has made the street hopeful that the central bank would meet its March-end inflation target of 5 per cent. Further, sluggish economic growth has made a case for further easing of the monetary policy stance.

This is the first time the interest rate will be decided by a committee – the monetary policy committee chaired by RBI governor Urjit Patel. On the BSE, 2,226 stocks gained ground as against only 664 on the losing side.

Auto majors such as Maruti, Hero Honda and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the top gainers in the Sensex pack, gaining 2-4 per cent each. Maruti touched a new high of Rs.5,707.25 after it reported on Saturday that it recorded its highest-ever monthly total sales in September. Economists at CARE Ratings assigned a 30 per cent probability for a rate cut. “Our expectation is that there is a 70 per cent chance of the benchmark policy rates being retained at current levels, while there is 30 per cent chance that there could be rate cut of 25 bps, CARE said in a note.