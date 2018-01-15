Stocks end at new high on strong macro data, earnings optimism

more-in

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 251 points to close at fresh all-time high in its record setting spree for a third session today as investor turned optimistic after better-than-expected macro-economic data and corporate earnings.

The BSE Sensex advanced 251.12 points to end at a new peak of 34,843.51. The broader Nifty gained 60.30 points to finish at fresh record high of 10,741.55.

Domestic sentiments were upbeat on positive macro data which were announced after trading hours on Friday and encouraging earnings posted by some bluechip companies coupled with a firming trend at other Asian bourses.

The BSE 30-share Sensex resumed higher at 34,687.21 and advanced to touch a new all-time intra-day high of 34,963.69, surpassing its previous record of 34,638.42, clocked in Friday’s trade.