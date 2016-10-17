Brokers said increased buying in select blue-chips and a mixed trend at other Asian markets influenced sentiment.

The benchmark BSE Sensex advanced nearly 130 points at the start on Monday after buying by investors paced up amid mixed global cues.

The 30-share index was trading higher by 129.61 points, or 0.46 per cent, at 27,803 21, with sectoral indices led by PSU, banking, power, IT realty and oil & gas stocks getting all the limelight, rising by up to 0.47 per cent.

The gauge had gained 30.49 points in the previous session on Friday.

The NSE Nifty recaptured the 8,600-mark by rising 32 points, or 0.37 per cent, at 8,615.40.

Brokers said increased buying in select blue-chips and a mixed trend at other Asian markets amid investors betting on a hike in interest rates by the US Fed before the end of the year and upbeat retail sales influenced sentiment.

Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.15 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.41 per cent in early trade today. Shanghai Composite edged up 0.13 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.22 per cent higher in Friday’s trade.