The benchmark BSE Sensex recovered by nearly 85 points and the Nifty reclaimed 8,600-mark in early trade on Friday on fresh buying by investors as the September derivative contracts started on a solid note amid mixed Asian cues.

However, investors have been cautious for the past few sessions awaiting US Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s speech on Friday that will give indication about the US rate hikes going ahead.

The 30-share Sensex, which lost 224.03 points in the previous session, recouped 84.81 points, or 0.30 per cent, at 27,920.72.

All sectoral indices of BSE led by consumer durables, metal and oil and gas were in the positive zone, rising by up to 0.68 per cent.

The NSE Nifty went up by 24.60 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 8,616.80.

Brokers said build-up of bets following the beginning of the September futures and options (F&O) series amid mixed trend at other Asian markets influenced trading sentiment.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.57 per cent, Shanghai Composite rose 0.60 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei shed 0.65 per cent in early trade.

The US markets ended 0.18 per cent lower in yesterday’s trade.