Singapore Exchange, along with some of the other top shareholders of BSE like Atticus Mauritius, Caldwell India Holdings Inc, Acacia Banyan Partners and GKFF Ventures plan to sell their shares in the forthcoming initial public offer (IPO) of the exchange.

According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) of the exchange, while Singapore Exchange, Quantum (M) Ltd and Atticus Mauritius Ltd will sell their entire stake in the bourse, other entities would partly dilute their holdings.

While Singapore Exchange holds a 4.7 per cent stake in BSE, Quantum (M) Ltd and Atticus Mauritius both have 3.7 per cent stake each.

Interestingly, domestic institutional investors like State Bank of India (SBI) and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) have chosen not to sell any shares as part of the public issue. Both the entities hold 4.7 per cent each in BSE, which was established in 1875 and is the oldest stock exchange in Asia.

The public issue comprises a total of 2.99 crore shares on offer. The exchange will, however, not receive any proceeds as the shares are sold by existing shareholders. BSE would become the second exchange in India to be listed after Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX).

For the financial year ended 31st March 2016, BSE reported a net profit of Rs.159.15 crore.

BSE’s bigger rival the National Stock Exchange (NSE) has also initiated the process to get listed. The NSE board plans to file a DRHP by January 2017 and has also advised the management to file for overseas listing by April 2017.

BSE and NSE compete with each other in almost all the segments of capital markets. BSE has a larger share in the SME space.