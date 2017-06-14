Sensex up 80 points, eyes Federal policy outcome

more-in

Markets saw a positive start on Wednesday as the benchmark Sensex rose 80 points, coming on the back of an overnight record close on the Wall Street.

Investors kept track of the two-day monetary policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is due to announce its decision.

The 30-share barometer added 79.62 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 31,183.11. It had climbed 7.79 points in the previous session.

Realty, healthcare, oil and gas and auto indices rose.

The NSE Nifty moved up by 20.50 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 9,627.40.

Support came from Dr. Reddy’s, Lupin, Reliance Industries, TCS, PowerGrid and ICICI Bank, which climbed by up to 1.53 per cent.

Asian markets remained mixed. Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.10 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.05 per cent in early trade on Wednesday. Shanghai Composite, however, shed 0.22 per cent.

The U.S. Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at a record close by rising 0.44 per cent on Tuesday.