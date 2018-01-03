Sensex succumbs to late sell-off; auto, IT slip

more-in

Benchmark Sensex ended marginally lower in volatile trade today after cautious investors trimmed their portfolios ahead of corporate results despite firm global cues.

Profit-booking in auto, IT, oil and gas, teck and healthcare stocks dragged down the index.

The Sensex opened a shade higher at 33,929.61 and advanced to 33,998.37, before falling to a low of 33,765.43.

It recovered some lost ground on value-buying and finally ended the day at 33,793.38, down 18.88 points, or 0.06 %.

The gauge had lost 244.57 points in the previous two sessions.

The broader NSE Nifty finished at 10,443.20, up just 1 point, or 0.01 %.

Intra-day, it hovered between 10,503.60 and 10,429.55.