Indian equity markets plunged on Thursday afternoon following the news of surgical strikes by the army across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Both the key indices plummeted by almost one per cent each. All the 19 sub—indices of the BSE were trading in the red.

The wider 51—scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) edged down 58.90 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 8,686.25 points. The barometer 30—scrip sensitive index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 28,423.14 points, traded at 27,995.61 points (at 12.30 p.m.) down 297.20 points or 1.05 per cent from the previous close at 28,292.81 points.

The Sensex has so far touched a high of 28,475.57 points and a low of 27,995.20 points during the intra—day trade.

The BSE market breadth fell prey to the bears — with 1,524 declines and 915 advances.