The BSE benchmark Sensex rebounded over 44 points in early trade on fresh buying by investors in select blue-chips amid a firm trend in Asian markets ahead of policy announcement by the Bank of Japan and US Federal Reserve.

The 30-share index was trading higher by 44.02 points or 0.15 per cent to 28,567.22 with all the sectoral indices led by realty, healthcare and metal leading the recovery.

The gauge had lost 111.30 points on Tuesday, tracking global weakness ahead of key policy meetings of the US Federal Reserve and Japanese central bank scheduled for later in the day.

The NSE Nifty was up 19.50 points or 0.22 per cent at 8,795.40 in early trade.

Brokers said emergence of buying coupled with a slightly better trend in other regional markets following overnight gains in the US as investors await central bank policy announcements from Japan and the US, influenced sentiments here.

Among other Asian markets, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.37 per cent, while Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.04 per cent in early trade today. Japan’s Nikkei also gained 0.07 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.05 per cent higher in Tuesday’s trade.