Market benchmark BSE Sensex recovered over 102 points in early trade on fresh buying by participants tracking positive global cues.

Brokers said sustained buying by domestic financial institutions amid investors widening their positions amid firming trend in other Asian markets ahead of the US jobs data also influenced sentiment here.

The 30—share index rose 102.39 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 28,525.87 with the sectoral indices led by auto and banking rising up to 0.85 per cent. The gauge had shed 28.69 points in Thursday’s trade.

The NSE Nifty also moved up by 23.80 points or 0.27 per cent to 8,798.45.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng went up by 0.47 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.05 per cent in early trade. Shanghai Composite index gained 0.13.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.10 per cent higher in Thursday’s trade.