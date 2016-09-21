The benchmark BSE Sensex rallied 140.86 points to 28,664.06 in late morning deals on across the board buying led by consumer durables, telecom, metal, realty, auto, oil&gas and financial sectors.

Bouts of value-buying and short-covering fuelled buying activity amid mixed Asian cues as Bank of Japan kept rates steady while introducing an interest-rate target for 10-year government bonds to step up its fight against deflation.

The 30-share index resumed higher at 28,554.38 and hovered between 28,681.34 and 28,529.93 before quoting at 28,664.06 at 1100 hrs, showing a gain of 140.86 points, or 0.49 per cent.

The NSE 50-share Nifty also was trading higher by 42 points or 0.48 per cent at 8,817.90.

Meanwhile, foreign funds sold shares worth Rs 1,146.93 crore yesterday, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges.

Major gainers were Bajaj Auto 2.11 per cent, Tata Motors 1.31 per cent, Hero MotoCorp 1.12 per cent, Tata Steel 1.03 per cent, Axis Bank 1.01 per cent, GAIL 0.90 per cent and Infosys 0.78 per cent.

Overseas, Asian stocks were mixed after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) kept deposit rate steady at minus 0.1 per cent after the conclusion of its two-day monetary policy meeting today.

US stocks closed marginally higher yesterday on the heels of disappointing housing data, while investors awaited the latest monetary policy decisions from the Federal Reserve.