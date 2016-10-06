The benchmark Sensex rebounded almost 104 points today after investors lapped up select blue—chips, tracking a firm trend in rest of Asia.

The 30 share index was trading higher by 103.56 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 28,324.54, with sectoral indices led by oil and gas, capital goods, consumer durables and healthcare leading the charge.

The gauge had lost 113.57 points yesterday after Europe turned shaky over talk of withdrawal of ECB stimulus and on profit-booking in recent outperformers.

The NSE Nifty was up 24.75 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 8,768.70 in early trade.

Brokers said emergence of buying, coupled with a better trend at other regional markets following an overnight rally in the US on unexpected pick-up in the services sector, had a positive bearing on sentiment here.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up 0.46 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.57 per cent in early trade today. Financial markets in China remained shut today for a public holiday.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.62 per cent higher in yesterday’s trade.