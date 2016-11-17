Sentiment also took a hit on sustained foreign capital outflow from emerging markets, including India, and the dollar climbing to its highest mark in over 13 years.

Market benchmark Sensex slumped over 71 points in choppy trade on Thursday to hit about six-month low of 26,228, falling for the fourth straight session, amid lingering worries about the economic impact of demonetisation.

Nifty too dipped below the key 8,100-level.

Trading sentiment remained distinctly weak due to cash crunch arising out of the government’s move to demonetise Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes to flush out black money amid concerns about its impact on small and medium-sized businesses which largely run on cash.

After opening a shade higher at 26,304.90, the Sensex advanced to the day’s high of 26,449.87, largely on bargain-buying by participants, including sustained pumping of funds by domestic financial institutions.

However, it turned volatile largely in tandem with overseas markets and slipped into negative terrain to hit a low of 26,155.40 before settling 71.07 points, or 0.27 per cent, lower at 26,227.62, a level last seen on May 25, 2016.

The Nifty, after shuttling between 8,151.25 and 8,060.30, concluded 31.65 points or 0.39 per cent down at 8,079.95, a level last seen on May 26, 2016, when it closed at 8,069.65.