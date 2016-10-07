A sense of uncertainty, both on the global and domestic front, held back investors as the Sensex went down for the third straight session, mirroring a cautious approach globally ahead of release of a key US jobs report.

The NSE Nifty fell a tad short of the 8,700 mark.

For the week, the Sensex and Nifty rose 195.18 points, or 0.70 per cent, and 86.45 points, or 1 per cent, respectively.

Oil prices spurted above USD 50 a barrel for the first time since June, a sign inflationary pressure is beginning to bubble.

The focus next shifts to the earnings season which is set to start next week, with IT major Infosys slated to announce September quarterly results on October 14.

The big question that continued to keep investors anxious was whether Fed would pull the trigger and lower rates by this year end, considering stronger US economic data.

There was more caution in store as IIP for August and CPI inflation numbers for September are expected next week, which is punctuated by trading holidays.

Brokers said inflows to emerging markets would dry up if the US bumps up borrowing costs, which would push down Indian equities.

The 30-share gauge began on a higher note following selective buying in blue-chips amid sustained foreign fund inflows. But it closed at 28,061.14, a fall of 45.07 points or 0.16 per cent. The gauge had lost 228.34 points in the previous two sessions.

At the close, the NSE Nifty lost 11.95 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 8,697.60.

Asian Paints lost most (1.86 per cent), followed by Cipla (1.63 per cent), Infosys (1.36 per cent), HDFC (1.28 per cent) and Bharti Airtel (1.01 per cent).

Out of the 30-share Sensex pack, 19 scrips ended lower and 11 rose.

Tata Motors rallied 2.62 per cent to close at 565.70 after the company-owned Jaguar Land Rover reported a 28 per cent growth in retail sales in September.

IT suffered the most by falling 0.82 per cent. Oil & gas, technology, healthcare, consumer durables and capital goods all retreated.

The metal index rose 1 per cent. The auto sector was in focus as domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales grew at 20 per cent in September, touching highest volumes of over four-and-half years.

The broader markets, however, displayed a mixed trend as the BSE small-cap index fell 0.02 per cent while the mid-cap index rose 0.01 per cent.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth net Rs 353.80 crore yesterday, showed provisional data.

Asian stocks finished weak, after a four-day winning streak, with the benchmark indices in Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore falling by up to 0.42 per cent. Chinese financial markets are closed all this week for the National Day holiday.

Europe was also in the negative zone, with key indices in France and Germany down by up to 0.21 per cent.

“Lack of confidence due to global ambiguity has refrained investors to go long. The US payroll and unemployment data will increase the chance for a hike in Fed rate by December 2016,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services.

“In the domestic market, investors are shifting their focus to quarter earnings which start next week and the GST Council to finalize the neutral rate.”

The market breadth ended slightly negative as 1,397 stocks ended lower while 1,378 finished higher while 222 ruled steady.

The total turnover on BSE fell further to Rs 3,337.19 crore, from Rs 3,674.61 crore yesterday.