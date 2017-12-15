Markets

Sensex jumps 216 points after exit polls give BJP an edge

Exit polls showing the BJP winning Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections gave a fresh push to domestic markets today, with the benchmark Sensex climbing over 216 points, up for the second session.

Key indices Sensex and Nifty started the day on a strong footing after the exit polls predicted a clear win for the BJP in these two states, which lifted investor spirits.

During the session, the Sensex scaled a high of 33,621.96 before finishing at 33,462.97, up 216.27 points, or 0.65 %, over the previous closing.

For the broader 50-share NSE Nifty, the close came in at at 10,333.25, a gain of 81.15 points, or 0.79 %, after hitting a high of 30,373.10.

The rupee soaring to a three-month high at 64.01 against the American currency positively impacted sentiment.

For the second straight week, the Sensex rose, notching up a significant gain of 212.67 points, or 0.63 %. The Nifty was up 67.60 points, or 0.65 %, during the week.

Shares of metal, realty, consumer durables, auto, capital goods and banking hogged limelight on a flurry of buying by investors, said traders.

On two straight days, the Sensex has gained 410 points and the Nifty over 140 points.

