The NSE Nifty also shed 51 points to end up at 8,433.75 points.

Continuing sluggishness for the fifth straight session, the Sensex tanked over 156 points to close at a near four-month low of 27,274.15 on sustained foreign fund outflows amid growing uncertainty over the outcome of next week’s U.S. presidential election.

The BSE Sensex, which had lost 511.23 points in the previous four sessions, dropped another 156.13 points, or 0.57 per cent, to end at 27,274.15, its lowest closing since July 8. It shuttled between 27,498.91 and 27,193.61.

The 50-share NSE Nifty shed 51.20 points, or 0.60 per cent, to end at 8,433.75, after moving between 8,504 and 8,400.25.

The broader markets too remained under pressure as investors indulged in cutting down their position, with the small-cap index falling by 2.20 per cent and the mid-cap index shedding 1.34 per cent.